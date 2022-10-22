Comerica Bank Purchases 937 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

NYSE RRX opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.46.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

