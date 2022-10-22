Comerica Bank Has $7.48 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

ZBH stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

