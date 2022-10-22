Comerica Bank Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 393,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

ESI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

