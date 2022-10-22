Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 18.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.89.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average of $287.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.61 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

