Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

