Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

