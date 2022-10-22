Comerica Bank Buys 4,711 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.4 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

