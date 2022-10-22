Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,534,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

