Comerica Bank Sells 1,714 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

