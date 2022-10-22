Xponance Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,765,000 after buying an additional 480,996 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

