Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

ARE stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

