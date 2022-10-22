Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

