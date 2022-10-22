Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 940 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

