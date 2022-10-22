Robert W. Baird Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $84.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

NYSE BLDR opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

