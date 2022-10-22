Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

