Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

