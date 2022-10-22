Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

