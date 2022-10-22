Parallel Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

