ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

