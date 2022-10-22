Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

