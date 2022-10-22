Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 33.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Watsco from $311.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $248.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.30. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.