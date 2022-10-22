Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,831 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark cut their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

