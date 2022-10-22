National Bank of Canada FI Sells 32,272 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 132.8% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $87.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.