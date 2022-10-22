MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

