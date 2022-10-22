Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,410 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $102.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.