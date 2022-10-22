Xponance Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NVR by 442.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NVR by 13.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,046.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4,238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.