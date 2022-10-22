Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of STT opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

