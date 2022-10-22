Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,533 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Edison International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.64 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

