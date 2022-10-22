Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

HII stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $251.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

