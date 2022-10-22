American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

