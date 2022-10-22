Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

