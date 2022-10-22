Xponance Inc. Buys 3,955 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

