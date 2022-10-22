PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 192,130 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in PTC by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $112.39 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

