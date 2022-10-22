Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $133.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

