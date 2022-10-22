Xponance Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $409.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.81 and a 200 day moving average of $422.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

