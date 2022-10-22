Xponance Inc. Buys 7,786 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

