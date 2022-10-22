Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $256.22 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

