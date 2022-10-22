Xponance Inc. Buys 5,243 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

About Catalent



Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.



