Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.