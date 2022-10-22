Xponance Inc. Acquires 7,355 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

