Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

