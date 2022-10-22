Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 32,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner acquired 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner bought 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner purchased 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.