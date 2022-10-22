Xponance Inc. Purchases 21,378 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.8 %

BKR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -156.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

