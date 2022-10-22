Xponance Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.62 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

