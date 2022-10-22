Xponance Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

