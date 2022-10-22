Xponance Inc. Sells 18,341 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Celanese stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

