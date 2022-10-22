Xponance Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 90.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $283.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $272.01 and a one year high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.