Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $144.86 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

