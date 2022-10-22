Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VCR opened at $237.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.44. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

