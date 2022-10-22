Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 22,225 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 62.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.81 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Company Profile



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

